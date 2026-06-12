Playing flag football involves constant running, sprinting, and quick changes in direction

Flag football: A safe sport that builds strength and stamina

By Vinita Jain 09:08 am Jun 12, 202609:08 am

What's the story

Flag football is a non-contact version of American football, where players pull flags off opponents instead of tackling them. This sport is gaining popularity as a fun and engaging way to stay fit. It offers a range of physical and mental health benefits, making it an ideal choice for those looking to improve their fitness levels without the risk of injury associated with contact sports. Here are five surprising health benefits of playing flag football.