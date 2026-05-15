Different ways to enjoy poha for breakfast

Flattened rice, or poha, is a staple in many households. It is versatile, easy to prepare, and can be transformed into a delicious breakfast option with just a few ingredients. Here are five creative ways to prepare flattened rice for breakfast that are not only quick but also nutritious. These ideas will help you start your day on a healthy note without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Poha with vegetables Adding vegetables to flattened rice makes it more nutritious and colorful. Sauté onions, peas, and carrots with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add the soaked flattened rice and cook until everything is well combined. This dish gives you the goodness of vegetables along with the simplicity of poha.

Dish 2 Spicy flattened rice For those who love spicy food, this one's for you! Add some green chilies, ginger, and peanuts while cooking the onions in your poha base. Once the base is ready, add the soaked flattened rice and mix well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an extra zing. This way, you get a fiery kick to your breakfast, making it both exciting and energizing.

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Dish 3 Sweet flattened rice delight Transform your poha into a sweet treat by adding jaggery or sugar along with some cardamom powder. Cook it gently until everything blends well together. Top it off with grated coconut or chopped nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture and flavor.

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Dish 4 Lemon-flavored poha Give your flattened rice a zesty twist by adding lemon juice and zest. Start by cooking onions with mustard seeds and turmeric powder. Add the soaked flattened rice and mix well. Finish by garnishing with fresh coriander leaves. This method not only adds a refreshing taste but also brightens up your breakfast, making it both flavorful and invigorating.