Herbs you must add to your smoothies
What's the story
Smoothies make for a great quick nutritious meal/snack. While fruits and veggies are a staple, adding fresh herbs can take your smoothie to the next level. Not only do uncommon herbs like basil, mint, cilantro, and parsley add an exceptional taste, they bring with them a host of health benefits. Here's how you can add these fresh herbs to your smoothies for some twist on the classic beverage.
Herb 1
Basil: A sweet twist
While basil is commonly associated with savory dishes, it can bring a sweet and aromatic touch to smoothies too. Combining basil with fruits such as strawberries or peaches gives you a refreshing mix that is sweet and mildly peppery. Basil is rich in antioxidants and may help combat inflammation and promote heart health. Just a handful of fresh basil leaves can change the taste of your smoothie significantly, while also offering nutritional benefits.
Herb 2
Mint: Refreshing coolness
Mint is famous for its cooling properties and it goes perfectly with smoothies made with citrus fruits or berries. The menthol in mint leaves gives a refreshing sensation that goes well with the natural sweetness of fruits. Mint may help with digestion by relaxing the muscles in the digestive tract, making it a great addition to post-meal smoothies. A few sprigs of mint can make your drink both tastier and healthier.
Herb 3
Cilantro: Zesty flavor boost
Cilantro provides a zesty punch that compliments tropical fruits such as mangoes or pineapples in smoothies. Its unique flavor deepens the taste without dominating it. Cilantro is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K which support the immune system and improve bone health. Adding cilantro to your smoothie not only enhances its flavor but also its nutrition.
Herb 4
Parsley: Nutrient-rich addition
Now, parsley may not be the first herb that comes to your mind for smoothies, but it adds a mild, earthy flavor that combines perfectly with green vegetables such as spinach or kale. Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, K, iron and folate—which are crucial for keeping your overall health in check. Just toss in some parsley and get an extra shot of nutrients without changing the taste drastically.