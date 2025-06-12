Flavors of Bihar: Must-try local dishes
Bihar, an eastern Indian state, is famous for its cultural heritage and culinary diversity.
The breakfast options in Bihar are a true reflection of its colorful food culture, encompassing a wide range of flavors and textures.
From savory to sweet, these delicacies make for a hearty morning meal.
Let's take a look at some of the popular breakfast delights from Bihar that are delicious and nutritious.
Litti chokha
Litti chokha: A traditional favorite
Litti chokha is undoubtedly the most iconic dish to come out of Bihar.
It includes litti (wheat flour balls filled with sattu (roasted chickpea flour) and spices) and chokha (mashed vegetables, like potatoes or brinjal).
This delicious dish is extremely filling and nutrient-dense.
Cooked on an open flame or tandoor, it gets a smoky flavor, which is nothing short of heavenly.
Sattu paratha
Sattu paratha: Nutritious and filling
Another popular breakfast item in Bihar, sattu paratha is made by stuffing whole wheat dough with sattu mixed with spices and herbs.
The paratha is then rolled out and cooked on a griddle till golden brown.
Protein and fiber-rich, thanks to the sattu filling, it gives you sustained energy throughout the morning.
Often served with curd or pickle on the side for added flavor.
Poha
Poha: Light yet satisfying
Poha is another light but filling breakfast option widely relished all over Bihar.
Prepared from flattened rice flakes, poha is sauteed with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, onions, peas, or peanuts for crunchiness.
This makes poha as simple as it gets without skimping on taste or nutrition value.
It's low-calorie yet high-carb content keeps you active all day long when eaten with tea or coffee.
Thekua
Thekua: Sweet treat for breakfast
While thekua doubles up as a snack and dessert during festivals, it also makes a delightful addition to any Bihari breakfast table.
Deep-fried cookies made using whole wheat flour mixed with jaggery or sugar along with coconut or cardamom, give them a unique sweetness and aroma.
Crispy outside and soft inside, texture-wise, they're the perfect accompaniment to morning chai or tea time indulgence.