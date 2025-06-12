Mountain villages in Greece you shouldn't miss
What's the story
Greek mountain villages present a window into the cultural richness of the country.
Tucked away in the rugged landscapes, they provide an authentic experience far from the beaten tourist path.
From traditional lifestyles to local cuisines and breathtaking views, you can enjoy everything here.
Their simplicity and the hospitality of the residents make them even more charming.
Here are some key insights for you.
Zagori
Zagori: A stone-built marvel
Zagori is famous for its stone-built architecture and scenic beauty. Situated in northwestern Greece, this region comprises 46 villages called Zagorochoria.
The area is well-known for its arched stone bridges and cobblestone paths connecting the villages.
Hiking lovers would find plenty of trails with breathtaking views of the Vikos Gorge, one of the deepest gorges in the world.
You can also explore traditional crafts, taste local delicacies.
Pelion
Pelion: A blend of sea and mountains
Pelion is the perfect combination of mountains and beaches.
Located in central Greece, it is dotted with picturesque villages such as Makrinitsa and Portaria.
These villages are famous for their traditional mansions with slate roofs and colorful gardens.
You can hike through lush forests or spend lazy days on calm beaches facing the Pagasetic Gulf.
Local tavernas serve food made from fresh produce grown on fertile lands.
Metsovo
Metsovo: A cultural hub
Metsovo, a cultural hub in Epirus, lies over 1,000 meters above sea level.
Famous for its lively traditions, this village has well-preserved architecture which mirrors its historical importance as a trade center between east and west Europe centuries ago.
Tourists can visit museums displaying folk art.
Karpenisi
Karpenisi: Adventure awaits
Karpenisi has a lot to offer adventure junkies amidst breathtaking natural beauty in central Greece's Evrytania region at altitudes between 600m and 2,000m above sea level at its various peaks surrounding it, including the Tymfristos Mountain Range, etc.
Activities include skiing in the winter months, while summers offer rafting opportunities down rivers flowing through valleys below these majestic mountains towering over you on all sides here!