5 easy ways to add flaxseeds to your diet
What's the story
Flaxseeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. These tiny seeds can be easily added to your meals for a healthy boost. They are also easy to use and can be added to a number of dishes. Here are five delicious ways to add flaxseeds to your meals, making them both nutritious and tasty.
Smoothie
Flaxseed smoothie delight
A flaxseed smoothie is an easy way to start your day with a healthy dose of nutrients.
Just blend one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with a banana, some spinach, and almond milk for a creamy drink.
The fiber from the flaxseeds helps with digestion, while the spinach adds iron and vitamins.
This smoothie is not just filling but also keeps you energized all morning.
Bread
Nutritious flaxseed bread
Baking bread with flaxseeds gives you a nutritious twist on the classic recipe.
Add two tablespoons of ground flaxseeds to your favorite bread dough before baking.
The seeds add a nutty flavor, and increase the fiber content of the bread.
You can enjoy this bread as a sandwich base or just as a snack with some butter or jam.
Salad topping
Flavorful flaxseed salad topping
Sprinkle some toasted flaxseeds on your salads for an extra crunch and nutrition boost.
Toast one tablespoon of whole flaxseeds in a pan until golden brown, and then add them to your salad bowl along with greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other veggies of your choice.
The toasted seeds add texture and enhance the overall flavor profile of the salad.
Crackers
Savory flaxseed crackers
Making savory crackers with ground flaxseeds is an excellent way to enjoy healthy snacking without compromising on taste.
Mix one cup of ground flaxseed with water until it forms a dough-like consistency, roll it out thinly, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp.
These homemade crackers are perfect for dipping into hummus or enjoying plain.
Oatmeal bowl
Delicious flaxseed oatmeal bowl
Start your day off right by adding ground flaxseeds into your oatmeal bowl for added nutrition benefits.
Stir one tablespoon of ground flaxseed into cooked oats, along with fresh fruits like berries or sliced apples for sweetness.
Top off with nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, for added protein content.
This combination makes for a hearty breakfast option that keeps you full longer throughout busy mornings ahead.