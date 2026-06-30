5 ways to add flaxseeds to your diet
What's the story
Flaxseeds are a tiny powerhouse of nutrients, providing omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. These seeds can be added to your daily diet in a number of ways, making them an easy addition to your meals. Here are five simple recipes that will help you enjoy the benefits of flaxseeds without complicating your cooking routine. Each recipe highlights the versatility of flaxseeds, and how easily they can be added to different dishes.
Smoothie
Flaxseed smoothie delight
A flaxseed smoothie is an easy way to kickstart your day with a nutrient boost. Blend one banana, half a cup of almond milk, one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, and a handful of spinach until smooth. This refreshing drink gives you essential vitamins and minerals while keeping your digestive system healthy with the fiber from the flaxseeds.
Porridge
Nutritious flaxseed porridge
Start your morning with a warm bowl of flaxseed porridge. Combine half a cup of oats, one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, and one cup of water or milk in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thickened. Top with fresh fruits, like berries or sliced apples, for added flavor and nutrition.
Bread
Flaxseed bread recipe
Baking bread with flaxseeds is an excellent way to add these nutritious seeds to your diet. Mix two cups of whole wheat flour, two tablespoons of ground flaxseeds, one teaspoon each of baking powder and salt, and half a cup water to form a dough. Shape into a loaf, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.
Crackers
Healthy flaxseed crackers
For a crunchy snack option, prepare flaxseed crackers by mixing half a cup of ground flaxseeds with half a cup of water and seasonings, like salt or herbs, as desired. Spread thinly on a baking sheet and bake at 150 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes until crisp.
Topping
Flaxseed salad topping
Sprinkle ground flaxseeds over salads for an extra nutrient boost without altering the taste much. Just add one tablespoon per serving on top of mixed greens, along with other toppings like nuts or seeds if you wish!