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5 ways to add flaxseeds to your diet

By Simran Jeet 04:26 pm Jun 30, 202604:26 pm

What's the story

Flaxseeds are a tiny powerhouse of nutrients, providing omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. These seeds can be added to your daily diet in a number of ways, making them an easy addition to your meals. Here are five simple recipes that will help you enjoy the benefits of flaxseeds without complicating your cooking routine. Each recipe highlights the versatility of flaxseeds, and how easily they can be added to different dishes.