How to invest in floating rate bonds
What's the story
Floating rate bonds are an interesting investment option that can give you returns linked to market interest rates. Unlike fixed-rate bonds, the interest on floating rate bonds changes at regular intervals, depending on the market conditions. This feature makes them attractive to investors looking for a hedge against rising interest rates. Here is what you need to know about floating rate bonds and how to invest in them.
#1
Understanding floating rate bonds
Floating rate bonds are debt instruments with interest payments that vary with market conditions.
The interest rate is usually tied to a benchmark, such as LIBOR or government securities yield, plus a fixed margin.
This means that as market rates change, so do the bond's coupon payments.
They are ideal for investors expecting rising interest rates.
#2
Benefits of investing in floating rate bonds
One of the main benefits of floating rate bonds is their ability to protect against inflation and rising interest rates.
As the coupon payments adjust with market rates, these bonds can offer higher returns when rates go up.
This makes them a good choice for conservative investors looking to preserve capital, while earning potential returns.
#3
How to invest in floating rate bonds
Investing in floating rate bonds can be done through primary issuances or secondary markets.
Investors can buy them directly from government auctions or through financial institutions offering these instruments.
It's important to understand the bond's structure, including its reset frequency, and the benchmark used for determining interest rates, before making an investment decision.
#4
Risks associated with floating rate bonds
While floating rate bonds offer several benefits, they also come with risks.
The most notable is the potential for lower returns if market rates fall after purchase.
Additionally, changes in economic conditions can affect the bond's benchmark rate, impacting its overall performance.
Investors should consider these factors when adding floating rate bonds to their portfolios.