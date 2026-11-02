Give your walls a makeover with floating shelves
What's the story
Floating shelves are the perfect minimalist home decor hack to add some style without cluttering the space. These sleek, wall-mounted shelves give you a practical and aesthetic solution to display your favorite items, be it books, plants, or art pieces. By eliminating bulky furniture, floating shelves help create an open and airy feel in any room. Here is how you can use them to amp up your home decor.
Tip 1
Choose the right location
Selecting the right location for your floating shelves is critical.
Think about high-traffic areas where you want to make a statement, and also consider less visible spaces for functional storage.
Living rooms and kitchens are ideal for display purposes, while bedrooms and bathrooms can benefit from hidden storage solutions.
Make sure the chosen spot complements the overall design of the room.
Tip 2
Balance aesthetics with functionality
While aesthetics are important, functionality should not be ignored when installing floating shelves.
Use them to display decorative items, like vases or framed photos, but also keep practical things, like cookbooks or bathroom essentials, within reach.
This balance ensures that your space remains both visually appealing and easy to navigate.
Tip 3
Experiment with shelf sizes and shapes
Floating shelves come in all sizes and shapes, so you can experiment with different combinations to find what works best for your space.
Go for long, narrow shelves for a minimalistic look, or opt for wider ones to hold larger objects.
Round or irregularly shaped shelves can add an element of surprise without compromising on style.
Tip 4
Maintain visual harmony
To keep visual harmony, coordinate the materials and colors of your floating shelves with the rest of your room's decor.
Wood finishes can add warmth, while metal ones bring modernity.
Neutral colors like white or gray go well with most interiors, while bold hues can make a statement if that is what you are going for.