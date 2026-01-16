Attending a festival? Try these flower hairdos to stand out 

Festive Indian gatherings are all about vibrant traditions and lively celebrations. One of the most beautiful aspects of these gatherings is the floral hairdos that women adorn. These hairstyles are not just a treat to the eyes, but also a reflection of culture and heritage. Using flowers in hairdos is a timeless tradition, adding elegance and charm to any festive attire. Here are five floral hairdos that are a must-have for festive Indian gatherings.

#1 Gajra Bun The gajra bun is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion at Indian festivals. The bun is decorated with fresh jasmine or rose flowers, giving it a delicate and fragrant touch. This hairstyle goes well with traditional sarees and lehengas, making it a favorite among women of all ages. The gajra bun is easy to create and can be customized according to personal preferences.

#2 Floral braid A floral braid is a beautiful combination of tradition and creativity. In this hairstyle, fresh flowers are woven into a braid, giving it an enchanting look. Roses, marigolds, or mogra are commonly used flowers for this braid. It goes beautifully with both ethnic and fusion outfits, making it a versatile choice for festive occasions.

#3 Half-up floral crown The half-up floral crown offers the best of both worlds by blending elegance with simplicity. In this style, flowers are arranged in a crown-like fashion on the head, while the rest of the hair is left open or styled as per choice. This look is perfect for those who want to keep it simple yet classy during festive celebrations.

#4 Flower tiara A flower tiara adds a regal touch to any festive outfit. By arranging small flowers in a tiara-like shape on the head, this hairstyle gives an ethereal look without being too loud. Ideal for weddings or grand celebrations, this one goes well with light fabrics like chiffon or georgette.