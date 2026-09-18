Fitness 101: How to do flutter kicks correctly
What's the story
Flutter kicks are a simple yet effective exercise for strengthening your core. The move targets the lower abs and improves overall core stability. It is easy to perform and requires no equipment, making it perfect for home workouts. By adding flutter kicks to your routine, you can improve your core strength and endurance. Here's how to do *flutter kicks* effectively.
Tip 1
Proper form and technique
To do flutter kicks right, lie on your back with your hands under your hips.
Keep your legs straight and lift them a few inches off the ground.
Alternate kicking each leg up and down in a controlled manner, like you're swimming.
Keep your core engaged all the time to avoid lower back strain.
Tip 2
Breathing patterns
Breathing is important while doing flutter kicks.
Inhale deeply before you start, then exhale slowly as you kick.
This will help you maintain control over your movements and keep your core engaged.
Avoid holding your breath, as it can lead to unnecessary tension in the body.
Tip 3
Duration and repetitions
Start with short intervals of 15 to 30 seconds if you are a beginner.
As your strength improves, increase the duration to one minute or more.
Aim for three sets per session, with short breaks in between each set.
Consistency is key; try to include *flutter kicks* in your routine at least three times a week.
Tip 4
Common mistakes to avoid
One of the most common mistakes is letting the lower back arch off the floor while doing flutter kicks. This can cause injury over time.
Make sure to press your lower back into the ground by engaging your abs throughout the exercise.
This way, you will keep your form right and avoid unnecessary strain on your back.