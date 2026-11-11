Want stronger legs? Try these 5 squat variations
What's the story
Squats are a staple in most fitness routines, but targeted squat variations can do wonders for your lower body. These variations focus on different muscle groups, giving you a well-rounded workout. By adding these movements to your routine, you can improve strength, balance, and flexibility. Here are five focused squat variations that can help you achieve optimal lower body fitness.
Inner thigh focus
Sumo squats for inner thighs
Sumo squats target the inner thigh muscles more than regular squats.
Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, and toes pointing slightly outward.
Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair while keeping your chest up, and knees aligned with toes.
This variation helps in strengthening the adductors and improving hip flexibility.
Balance enhancement
Bulgarian split squats for balance
The Bulgarian split squat is an excellent exercise for improving balance and coordination.
Place one foot behind you on an elevated surface, such as a bench or step, while lowering the front leg into a squat position.
This unilateral movement targets the quadriceps and glutes, while also engaging stabilizing muscles in the core and legs.
Core strengthening
Goblet squats for core engagement
Goblet squats are performed by holding a weight close to your chest while squatting down.
This variation not only works your lower body, but also engages your core muscles for stability.
Keep your elbows tucked in as you descend into the squat to maximize core activation.
Unilateral focus
Pistol squats for unilateral strength
Pistol squats are an advanced exercise that builds unilateral strength by working one leg at a time.
Stand on one leg while extending the other forward as you lower into a deep squat position, without letting the extended leg touch the ground.
This movement challenges balance and requires significant strength from both legs.
Power development
Jump squats for explosive power
Jump squats build explosive power by adding a plyometric element to regular squats.
Start with a regular squat position before jumping up forcefully with both feet together.
Land softly by bending your knees slightly upon landing to absorb impact effectively without straining joints or muscles unnecessarily during repetitions.