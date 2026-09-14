5 healthy recipes using fonio grain

For those who love a bit of heat, spicy fonio stir-fry is the way to go.

Cooked fonio is tossed with sauteed onions, garlic, and your choice of vegetables, such as broccoli or carrots.

A splash of soy sauce, along with chili flakes, adds depth and spice to this quick-cooking meal.

It is perfect for busy weeknights when you want something flavorful without spending too much time in the kitchen.