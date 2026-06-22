Peppermint tea is famous for its refreshing taste and soothing properties

Herbal teas that keep your stomach light

By Vinita Jain 11:26 pm Jun 22, 202611:26 pm

What's the story

Herbal teas have been a part of traditional wellness practices for centuries, especially for digestion. They are natural, easy to prepare, and can be a great addition to your daily routine. For beginners, knowing which herbal teas can help with digestion is important. Here are five beginner-friendly herbal teas that can help you with digestive health.