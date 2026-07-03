Sorghum flour is rich in antioxidants

Sorghum flour: Your skin's new best friend

By Simran Jeet 02:23 pm Jul 03, 202602:23 pm

What's the story

African sorghum flour, a staple in many African kitchens, is now making waves in the beauty world for its skin benefits. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, this flour is said to promote healthy skin. With its natural properties, sorghum flour can be used as a part of your skincare routine. Here's how you can use African sorghum flour for skin health.