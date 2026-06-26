Carrots are famous for their eye health benefits, thanks to their high beta-carotene content

Keep your eyes healthy with these foods

By Vinita Jain 03:34 pm Jun 26, 202603:34 pm

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Maintaining good eye health is essential, and a balanced diet can play a significant role in it. Certain foods are known to benefit eye health by providing essential nutrients that support vision and prevent eye-related issues. Incorporating these foods into your diet can be a natural way to enhance your eyesight and overall well-being. Here are five foods that are particularly beneficial for eye health, along with their nutritional benefits.