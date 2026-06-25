For hikers: Peaceful trails in the Australian outback

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Larapinta Trail Section 12

Section 12 of the Larapinta Trail takes hikers from Standley Chasm to Ellery Creek Big Hole. This section is famous for its dramatic scenery, including red rock formations, and expansive views over the West MacDonnell Ranges. The trail is relatively easy compared to other sections, making it accessible for most fitness levels. Along the way, hikers can enjoy peaceful moments by waterholes or take short detours to nearby lookouts.