For hikers: Peaceful trails in the Australian outback
What's the story
The Australian Outback is a vast and rugged landscape, offering some of the most peaceful hiking trails for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. These trails provide a unique opportunity to connect with nature, explore diverse ecosystems, and enjoy the tranquility of remote areas. From ancient rock formations to stunning vistas, these hikes offer an unforgettable experience for adventurers seeking solitude and serenity.
#1
Kings Canyon Rim Walk
The Kings Canyon Rim Walk is a six-kilometer loop that offers breathtaking views of sandstone cliffs and lush vegetation. The trail takes you through diverse ecosystems, including cycads and ghost gums. Hikers can also spot native wildlife, such as wallabies and various bird species. The walk is best undertaken early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid the heat, and enjoy cooler temperatures while exploring this stunning landscape.
#2
Larapinta Trail Section 12
Section 12 of the Larapinta Trail takes hikers from Standley Chasm to Ellery Creek Big Hole. This section is famous for its dramatic scenery, including red rock formations, and expansive views over the West MacDonnell Ranges. The trail is relatively easy compared to other sections, making it accessible for most fitness levels. Along the way, hikers can enjoy peaceful moments by waterholes or take short detours to nearby lookouts.
#3
Mount Sonder Summit Walk
The Mount Sonder Summit Walk gives you an opportunity to climb one of Australia's highest peaks in Central Australia. At 15 kilometers long, this strenuous hike rewards climbers with panoramic views of the surrounding desert plains at sunrise or sunset. The trail winds through diverse habitats before reaching its peak at 1,380 meters above sea level, a perfect spot for quiet reflection amid breathtaking scenery.
#4
Ormiston Pound Walk
The Ormiston Pound Walk circles Ormiston Gorge, a massive rock amphitheater. This 8.5-kilometer loop trail features a mix of terrain, from sandy creek beds to rocky outcrops. It offers a chance to see kangaroos and rare plant species. Ideal for families or those wanting a less strenuous hike, it provides a peaceful escape into nature's beauty.