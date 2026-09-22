For hikers: Norway's most stunning fjord trails
What's the story
Norway's fjords are famous for their stunning beauty and unique hiking trails. These trails give an opportunity to explore the dramatic landscapes, from towering cliffs to serene waters. For hikers looking for an adventure, these paths offer a chance to witness Norway's natural wonders up close. From easy walks to challenging treks, the fjords have something for everyone willing to explore their rugged beauty.
Iconic landmark
Preikestolen: A must-visit
Preikestolen, aka Pulpit Rock, is one of Norway's most iconic hiking destinations.
The eight-kilometer round-trip trail takes you to a flat-topped cliff that rises over 600 meters above the Lysefjord.
The hike takes about four to five hours and is of moderate difficulty.
The breathtaking panoramic views from the top make it worth every effort.
Adventure awaits
Trolltunga: A challenging trek
Trolltunga is one of the most challenging hikes in Norway, but it is also one of the most rewarding.
The 28-kilometer trek takes you to a rock formation that juts out over 700 meters above Lake Ringedalsvatnet.
The hike takes about 10 to 12 hours and requires good physical condition and preparation.
Hikers are rewarded with stunning views and a sense of accomplishment.
Ridge walk
Romsdalseggen ridge: Spectacular views
Romsdalseggen Ridge is famous for its stunning views over the Romsdal Alps and the fjords below.
The hike is about eight kilometers long and takes about six to eight hours to complete.
It is a moderate to difficult trail, with steep sections and some exposed areas.
Hikers can enjoy breathtaking views of mountains, valleys, and the Atlantic Ocean.
Valley hike
Aurlandsdalen Valley: Scenic beauty
Aurlandsdalen Valley, also called Norway's Grand Canyon, is a scenic beauty.
The 20-km long trail takes you through lush valleys, waterfalls, and snow-capped peaks.
It takes about six to eight hours to complete, depending on pace and weather conditions.
The hike is of moderate difficulty, making it accessible to most hikers looking for an immersive nature experience.