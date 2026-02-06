Why should you do forearm plank holds daily
What's the story
Forearm plank holds are a simple yet effective exercise that can be performed anywhere, anytime. This core-strengthening move requires minimal space and equipment, making it perfect for those looking to improve their fitness without a gym membership. By focusing on stability and endurance, forearm planks offer a range of benefits that go beyond just building core strength. Here are five surprising advantages of adding forearm plank holds to your routine.
Core stability
Enhances core stability
Forearm plank holds are great for building core stability. The exercise engages all major muscle groups in the core, including the abs, obliques, and lower back. By holding this position, you can improve your balance and coordination, which is essential for daily activities and sports. A stable core also minimizes the risk of injuries by supporting the spine and pelvis during movement.
Posture improvement
Improves posture
Regularly doing forearm planks can improve your posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine. A strong core helps keep your back straight and shoulders aligned, reducing the chances of slouching or hunching over time. Better posture not only makes you look more confident but also helps you breathe better and reduces strain on your joints.
Metabolic boost
Boosts metabolic rate
Forearm plank holds can also give your metabolism a boost. The isometric nature of this exercise requires energy expenditure even when you're not moving much. This increased energy demand can lead to a higher metabolic rate over time, which may help with weight management or loss when combined with a balanced diet.
Flexibility increase
Increases flexibility
While planks are mainly known for building strength, they also improve flexibility over time. Holding the forearm plank position stretches several muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, legs, and back. This stretching helps improve your overall flexibility and range of motion in joints, making it easier to perform other exercises or activities.
Mental focus
Supports mental focus
Doing forearm plank holds requires mental focus and concentration to maintain proper form throughout the duration of each hold. This mindful practice helps improve mental discipline over time, which can be applied to other areas of life beyond fitness routines. The ability to stay focused under physical stressors translates into better stress management skills outside workout sessions as well.