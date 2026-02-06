Why should you do forearm plank holds daily

Forearm plank holds are a simple yet effective exercise that can be performed anywhere, anytime. This core-strengthening move requires minimal space and equipment, making it perfect for those looking to improve their fitness without a gym membership. By focusing on stability and endurance, forearm planks offer a range of benefits that go beyond just building core strength. Here are five surprising advantages of adding forearm plank holds to your routine.

Core stability Enhances core stability Forearm plank holds are great for building core stability. The exercise engages all major muscle groups in the core, including the abs, obliques, and lower back. By holding this position, you can improve your balance and coordination, which is essential for daily activities and sports. A stable core also minimizes the risk of injuries by supporting the spine and pelvis during movement.

Posture improvement Improves posture Regularly doing forearm planks can improve your posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine. A strong core helps keep your back straight and shoulders aligned, reducing the chances of slouching or hunching over time. Better posture not only makes you look more confident but also helps you breathe better and reduces strain on your joints.

Metabolic boost Boosts metabolic rate Forearm plank holds can also give your metabolism a boost. The isometric nature of this exercise requires energy expenditure even when you're not moving much. This increased energy demand can lead to a higher metabolic rate over time, which may help with weight management or loss when combined with a balanced diet.

Flexibility increase Increases flexibility While planks are mainly known for building strength, they also improve flexibility over time. Holding the forearm plank position stretches several muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, legs, and back. This stretching helps improve your overall flexibility and range of motion in joints, making it easier to perform other exercises or activities.