Forearm plank: Build a stronger core with this simple exercise
What's the story
The forearm plank is a simple, yet effective exercise that can strengthen your core. It involves holding your body in a straight line from head to heels, resting on your forearms and toes. This exercise targets the abdominal muscles, lower back, and shoulders, making it a great addition to any fitness routine. By mastering the forearm plank, you can improve your posture, balance, and overall core stability.
#1
Proper form for maximum benefit
To perform a forearm plank correctly, start by lying face down on the floor.
Place your elbows directly under your shoulders, and extend your legs behind you with toes tucked under.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, without sagging or arching your back.
Engage your core muscles by pulling your belly button towards your spine.
#2
Duration and progression tips
Start by holding the forearm plank for 20 to 30 seconds if you are a beginner.
Gradually increase the duration as you get stronger, aiming for one minute or more over time.
To progress further, try variations such as side planks or adding leg lifts while maintaining proper form throughout each movement.
#3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting the hips sag too low or rise too high, which puts unnecessary strain on the lower back.
Another mistake is not engaging the core muscles properly, reducing effectiveness.
Ensure that every part of your body is aligned correctly to avoid injuries and get the most out of this exercise.
#4
Incorporating planks into your routine
Include forearm planks in your workout routine three times a week for best results.
Pair them with other core-strengthening exercises, like crunches or bicycle kicks, for a balanced approach.
Consistency is key; over time, you'll notice improvements in strength and endurance in your core muscles without the need for fancy equipment or gym memberships.