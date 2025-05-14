Exploring nature from above: Top forest canopy walks
What's the story
Forest canopy walks present an exceptional opportunity to explore the verdant beauty of forests globally.
These elevated trails allow one to walk among treetops, giving a bird's-eye glimpse of the forest habitat.
From tropical rainforests to temperate woodlands, canopy walks are meant to connect people with nature while also encouraging conservation and education.
Here are some of the most famous canopy walks around the world.
Malaysian Canopy
Treetop adventure in Malaysia
The Taman Negara National Park in Malaysia boasts of one of the world's longest canopy walkways.
The 500-meter long walkway provides an unparalleled view of the ancient rainforest below.
Visitors can spot diverse wildlife and plant species from 40 meters above the ground.
The park focuses on eco-tourism and hopes to teach visitors about rainforest conservation efforts.
Costa Rican walkway
Costa Rica's rainforest experience
Costa Rica is famous for its incredible biodiversity and its canopy walks are the best way to explore it.
The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve has a number of hanging bridges. These let tourists walk through misty treetops.
Offering a view of the exotic birds, butterflies, and lush vegetation, these bridges encourage sustainable tourism practices.
Australian pathway
Australia's Daintree Discovery
Australia's Daintree Rainforest features an amazing aerial walkway that gives a peek into one of the oldest rainforests in the world.
The Daintree Discovery Centre offers an educational experience with interpretive displays along its aerial paths.
Tourists get to learn about indigenous flora and fauna while getting panoramic views from observation towers strategically placed along the walkway.
Ghanaian trail
Ghana's Kakum National Park adventure
Ghana's Kakum National Park is home to a world-famous canopy walkway suspended high above the ground in its dense tropical forest.
Spread over 350 meters across seven bridges connected by tree platforms, each bridge offers stunning views over untouched wilderness filled with wildlife like monkeys and colorful birds at heights of up to 40 meters.
Naturally, it attracts adventure-seeking nature enthusiasts interested in learning about local ecosystems' role in preserving global biodiversity today.