5 elegant updos for your next formal event
What's the story
From elegant buns to intricate braids, hair updos have always been a favorite for formal occasions. They are not just stylish but also practical, keeping hair off the face and neck. Whether you are going to a wedding, a gala, or a business event, the right updo can make you look polished and sophisticated. Here are five timeless hair updos that never go out of style for any formal occasion.
#1
Classic chignon
The classic chignon is a go-to for many when it comes to formal events.
This style has the hair twisted into a low bun at the nape of the neck.
It is elegant and understated, making it perfect for those who want to keep it simple, yet classy.
A chignon can be accessorized with hairpins or flowers to add a personal touch without overpowering the look.
#2
French twist elegance
The French twist is another sophisticated option that has stood the test of time.
Hair is gathered at the back and twisted upwards into a sleek design.
This updo gives an elongated appearance to the neck and goes well with both high-neck dresses and low-cut gowns.
Its versatility makes it a favorite among many who want to look effortlessly chic.
#3
Braided crown beauty
A braided crown adds a romantic touch to any outfit and keeps your hair neatly tied up.
This style involves braiding sections of hair around the head like a crown, leaving the rest of your locks free or tucked underneath.
Perfect for outdoor weddings or summer parties, this updo looks great with floral accessories or jeweled clips.
#4
Low bun sophistication
The low bun is all about sophistication and simplicity.
Hair is gathered into a low ponytail and twisted into a bun at or just above the nape of the neck.
This style is ideal for those with medium to long hair who want an elegant look without too much fussing around with their locks.
#5
Messy top knot charm
For those who prefer a more relaxed vibe, the messy top knot is the perfect blend of casual and classy.
The hair is pulled into a high ponytail and loosely twisted into a knot on top of the head. Stray strands are left intentionally out for an effortless charm.
This updo is perfect for both day and night events, making it a versatile choice for all occasions.