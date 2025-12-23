LOADING...
Healthy breakfasts: Foxtail millet dosa 
By Simran Jeet
Dec 23, 2025
04:19 pm
What's the story

Foxtail dosa is a traditional South Indian dish that combines the goodness of foxtail millet with the classic dosa. This nutritious breakfast option is becoming increasingly popular among those looking for healthy, diabetes-friendly meals. Foxtail millet is rich in fiber and low in glycemic index, making it a perfect choice for managing blood sugar levels. Here's how you can prepare this nutritious dosa and its benefits.

Ingredients

Ingredients for foxtail dosa

To prepare foxtail dosa, you will need foxtail millet, urad dal, water, salt, and oil. Soak the foxtail millet and urad dal separately for four hours. Grind them into a smooth batter with water until it reaches a pouring consistency. Add salt to taste before cooking. Use minimal oil while frying to keep it healthy.

Benefits

Health benefits of foxtail millet

Foxtail millet is packed with nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. It also has a low glycemic index, which helps keep blood sugar levels stable after meals. The high fiber content also helps with digestion and keeps you full for longer, making it an ideal option for weight management.

Tips

Cooking tips for perfect dosa

For perfect foxtail dosa, heat a non-stick pan on medium flame. Pour a ladleful of batter on the pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion. Drizzle some oil around the edges and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with chutney or sambar for added flavor.

Pairing

Pairing suggestions with foxtail dosa

Foxtail dosa can be paired with coconut chutney or tomato chutney to enhance its taste without adding too many calories or carbs. You can also serve it with sambar for a protein boost from lentils used in the preparation of sambar. This combination makes it not just tasty but also nutritious.