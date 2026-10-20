France's most charming villages: A list
What's the story
France is dotted with picturesque villages that offer a glimpse into the country's rich history and culture. These hidden gems are often missed by tourists, yet they offer an authentic experience of French life. From cobblestone streets to medieval architecture, these villages are a treat for history buffs. Here are some of France's most charming villages that history lovers must visit.
#1
Saint-Cirq-Lapopie: A medieval marvel
Perched on a cliff above the Lot River, Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is a medieval village that looks like it has come straight out of a postcard.
Its narrow streets are lined with stone houses dating back to the 14th century.
The village also has an ancient church and a castle ruin, giving visitors a glimpse into its storied past.
The scenic views from the village are simply breathtaking.
#2
Riquewihr: A tale of two worlds
Riquewihr, located in Alsace, is a perfect mix of French and German influences.
This village is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture, with half-timbered houses and cobblestone streets.
Riquewihr also has a wine museum that tells the story of the region's viticulture.
Walking through its streets feels like walking back in time.
#3
Eze: A hilltop retreat
Eze is a stunning hilltop village that overlooks the French Riviera. Famous for its narrow alleys and flower-filled balconies, this place is a treat for the eyes.
The village is home to an ancient castle that offers panoramic views of the coastline.
Eze's history goes back to Roman times, and it is dotted with historical sites that speak volumes about its past.
#4
Gordes: A Provencal gem
Nestled in the heart of Provence, Gordes is famous for its stunning stone buildings and breathtaking views of the Luberon Valley.
The village has a medieval castle, and several ancient churches that speak volumes about its rich history.
Gordes' scenic beauty and cultural heritage make it a must-visit for history lovers.