Try this freekeh salad recipe for a healthy day

By Anujj Trehaan 11:14 am Jun 21, 202411:14 am

What's the story Freekeh, an ancient grain from the Middle East, is making a significant comeback in modern kitchens. Harvested while still green and then roasted, it offers a distinct flavor and is packed with nutrients. This wheat product complements various dishes well. In particular, freekeh salad combines this grain with fresh vegetables for a nutritious and satisfying meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless dish, gather one cup of freekeh (rinsed), two cups of water for cooking, one large cucumber (diced into small pieces), two medium tomatoes (also diced), one red onion (finely chopped), half a cup of fresh parsley (roughly chopped), a quarter cup of lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Cooking the freekeh

To cook the freekeh, start by combining the rinsed grain with two cups of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for about 20 minutes or until the grains are tender and the water has been absorbed. After cooking, remove from heat and allow the freekeh to cool.

Step 2

Preparing the vegetables

As the freekeh cools, start preparing your vegetables. Dice one large cucumber and two medium tomatoes into small pieces. Then, finely chop one red onion and roughly chop half a cup of fresh parsley. This blend of vegetables will add a refreshing freshness and a satisfying crunch to the salad, making it more enjoyable with each bite.

Step 3

Mixing salad ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, add the cooled freekeh first. Then, incorporate your prepared vegetables: the diced cucumber, tomatoes, along with the finely chopped red onion and roughly chopped fresh parsley. Gently toss these ingredients together to ensure a thorough mix, keeping their textures intact. This step blends the flavors well, ensuring each bite of your salad is harmoniously delicious and refreshing.

Step 4

Dressing your salad

The final step is to dress the salad for enhanced flavor. In a small bowl or jar, mix a quarter cup of lemon juice with two tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle this dressing over the salad in the large bowl; toss again to ensure all ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing.