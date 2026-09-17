What is freekeh? Why is it so healthy?
What's the story
Freekeh is an ancient grain that has been making a comeback in modern kitchens, thanks to its nutritional benefits and versatility. Harvested while young and roasted, freekeh retains its fiber and protein-rich content. This Middle Eastern staple is becoming a popular choice for health-conscious individuals looking for whole grains to add to their diet. Here's how you can add freekeh to your meals.
#1
Nutritional benefits of freekeh
Freekeh is loaded with essential nutrients, including fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.
It has more fiber than brown rice or quinoa, which makes it great for digestion and gut health.
Plus, freekeh is a good source of iron and calcium, which are important for bone health and energy production.
Its low glycemic index also makes it ideal for those controlling blood sugar levels.
#2
Cooking with freekeh
Cooking freekeh is simple, and it goes well with a variety of dishes.
Start by rinsing the grain well before cooking it in water or broth until tender, usually around 20 minutes.
Use freekeh as a base for salads, or as a side dish similar to rice or couscous.
Its nutty flavor pairs well with roasted vegetables, herbs, and spices.
#3
Incorporating freekeh into salads
Freekeh makes an excellent addition to salads, adding texture and nutrition without overpowering other ingredients.
Mix cooked freekeh with fresh greens like spinach or arugula for a hearty salad base.
Add cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese for extra flavor contrast.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice dressing for added zestiness.
#4
Using freekeh in soups and stews
Adding freekeh to soups and stews not only thickens them, but also makes them more nutritious without changing the taste much.
Add it to vegetable soups or lentil stews for an earthy taste that goes well with the other ingredients.
Let it simmer with the rest of the dish so that it absorbs all the flavors, making it a wholesome meal.