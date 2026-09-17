Heard of freekeh?
What's the story
Freekeh, an ancient grain, is making waves in the culinary world for its versatility and health benefits. Harvested while young and roasted, freekeh is high in fiber and protein. Its nutty flavor makes it an ideal base for many dishes. Here are five creative recipes that highlight freekeh's adaptability. From salads to pilafs, these recipes show how freekeh can be used in various cuisines.
Dish 1
Freekeh salad with roasted vegetables
This vibrant salad marries the earthy taste of freekeh with roasted vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots.
Tossed with a light lemon vinaigrette, this dish is a refreshing take on traditional grain salads.
The roasted veggies add a natural sweetness that complements the nutty freekeh.
Perfect as a side or main course, this salad is both nutritious and satisfying.
Dish 2
Spiced freekeh pilaf
This pilaf is a fragrant mix of freekeh cooked with aromatic spices, such as cumin, coriander, and cinnamon.
Toss in raisins and almonds for a sweet and crunchy texture contrast.
This dish is a great alternative to rice or couscous pilafs and goes well with any yogurt-based sauce or chutney.
Dish 3
Freekeh stuffed bell peppers
Freekeh stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal option.
The peppers are filled with a mixture of cooked freekeh, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices like paprika and chili powder.
Baked until tender, these stuffed peppers make for a wholesome dish that is packed with flavor and nutrition.
Dish 4
Creamy freekeh risotto
This creamy risotto uses freekeh instead of traditional Arborio rice for a unique twist on the classic Italian dish.
Slowly cooked in vegetable broth until creamy, it is mixed with sautéed onions and garlic for depth of flavor.
Finished off with Parmesan cheese, or nutritional yeast for a vegan option, this risotto makes for a comforting meal perfect for any season.
Dish 5
Freekeh tabbouleh with mint & parsley
Tabbouleh is traditionally made with bulgur wheat, but using freekeh adds an interesting texture to this Middle Eastern salad.
Mixed with fresh herbs like mint and parsley, along with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and lemon juice, it gives an invigorating taste profile.
It can be enjoyed alone or as part of a mezze platter with hummus, baba ganoush, and other dishes.