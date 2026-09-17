Heard of freekeh?

This vibrant salad marries the earthy taste of freekeh with roasted vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots.

Tossed with a light lemon vinaigrette, this dish is a refreshing take on traditional grain salads.

The roasted veggies add a natural sweetness that complements the nutty freekeh.

Perfect as a side or main course, this salad is both nutritious and satisfying.