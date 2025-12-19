Want unique look for that party? Try French braid hairstyles

French braids have been a classic hairstyle for decades, providing a perfect mix of elegance and practicality. Whether you're heading to work, a wedding, or just want to look chic, French braids are versatile enough to suit any occasion. Here are five timeless French braid hairstyles that will never go out of style, giving you inspiration for your next look.

#1 Classic French braid The classic French braid is a go-to for its simplicity and sophistication. It involves weaving three sections of hair together, adding more strands as you go along. This style keeps the hair neatly in place while giving a polished appearance. Ideal for everyday wear or formal events, the classic French braid can be worn down your back or as a crown.

#2 French braid ponytail The French braid ponytail combines the elegance of a braid with the practicality of a ponytail. Start by creating a classic French braid from the crown of your head and continue until you reach the nape of your neck. Secure with an elastic band, and let the rest fall freely. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off their face while looking stylish.

#3 Double French braids Double French braids give you a fun yet sophisticated look by dividing your hair into two sections and braiding each separately from front to back. This style is ideal for casual outings or athletic activities as it keeps all strands securely tied back. Plus, it adds volume and texture to your hair, making it look fuller.

#4 Side French braid The side French braid offers an interesting twist on the classic style by positioning it over one shoulder instead of down the middle or back. Start by parting your hair on one side and create a diagonal braid starting from above one ear down towards the opposite shoulder. This asymmetrical look adds flair without compromising on elegance.