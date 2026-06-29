French tarragon: Tips to grow this herb
What's the story
French tarragon is a popular herb that adds a unique flavor to several dishes. Growing it at home can be rewarding, both for culinary and gardening enthusiasts. With the right conditions and care, you can have a thriving tarragon plant in your garden or indoors. Here are some practical tips for growing French tarragon successfully, from soil requirements to watering techniques.
Tip 1
Choosing the right soil
French tarragon flourishes in well-draining soil with a pH of six to seven. Sandy or loamy soil is ideal, as it prevents waterlogging, which can damage the roots. You can improve your soil by adding organic matter, such as compost or aged manure. This not only improves drainage but also provides essential nutrients to the plant.
Tip 2
Optimal planting conditions
Plant French tarragon in a place that gets full sun for at least six hours a day. If you are planting outdoors, make sure the area is protected from strong winds, as they can damage the delicate stems of the plant. If you're planting indoors, keep your pot near a south-facing window to get enough sunlight.
Tip 3
Watering techniques
French tarragon needs moderate watering. Water the plant deeply but infrequently to encourage deep root growth. Let the top inch of soil dry out between waterings to avoid overwatering, which can lead to root rot. During hot weather, you may need to increase watering frequency slightly, but always ensure excess water drains away.
Tip 4
Pruning and harvesting tips
Regular pruning encourages bushier growth and prevents French tarragon from becoming leggy. Trim back stems by one-third in early spring, before new growth begins. Harvest leaves as needed throughout the growing season by snipping off sprigs at their base, without removing more than one-third of any stem at once. This promotes continuous leaf production without stressing the plant too much.