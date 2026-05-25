5 delicious ways to use fresh turmeric root

Fresh turmeric root is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor and color of various dishes. Known for its vibrant hue and health benefits, this root can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. Incorporating fresh turmeric into your meals can add a unique twist to traditional recipes while offering potential health advantages. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the use of fresh turmeric root.

Dish 1 Turmeric rice with vegetables Turmeric rice with vegetables is a colorful and nutritious dish. The earthy flavor of fresh turmeric pairs well with the sweetness of the vegetables. To make this dish, cook rice as usual, and add sauteed onions, bell peppers, and peas. Grate fresh turmeric into the mix for an aromatic touch. This dish makes for a great side or main course.

Dish 2 Golden turmeric latte A golden turmeric latte is a warm, comforting drink that combines milk (or a plant-based alternative) with fresh turmeric root, ginger, cinnamon, and honey. Simmer these ingredients together until fragrant, then strain into a mug. This latte not only tastes great but also gives you the benefits of the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric.

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Dish 3 Turmeric infused hummus Turmeric-infused hummus adds an exciting twist to the classic chickpea dip. Blend cooked chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and grated fresh turmeric until smooth. The result is a creamy hummus with an unexpected burst of flavor from the turmeric. Serve it as an appetizer or snack with pita bread or vegetable sticks.

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Dish 4 Spicy turmeric soup Spicy turmeric soup is perfect for those who love bold flavors. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil, and then add vegetable broth and diced tomatoes. Stir in grated fresh turmeric, along with chili powder, for heat. Let it simmer until all flavors meld together beautifully.