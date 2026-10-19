Love green peas? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Freshly shelled peas are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes with their sweet, tender texture. These little green gems are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to your meals. From soups to salads, freshly shelled peas can be used in various recipes that highlight their natural flavor. Here are five delightful dishes featuring these vibrant legumes.
Dish 1
Pea and mint soup
Pea and mint soup is a refreshing starter that marries the sweetness of peas with the coolness of mint.
To prepare, cook fresh peas until tender, blend them with vegetable broth, and add a handful of mint leaves.
The result is a creamy, vibrant green soup that's perfect for springtime dining.
Serve it chilled or warm, garnished with a sprig of mint for added flair.
Dish 2
Creamy pea risotto
Creamy pea risotto is an elegant dish that brings out the best in freshly shelled peas.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until translucent, then add Arborio rice and gradually pour in vegetable broth while stirring continuously.
Once the rice is al dente, fold in cooked peas and Parmesan cheese for creaminess.
This comforting risotto makes for a satisfying main course or side dish.
Dish 3
Pea salad with feta cheese
A simple yet flavorful pea salad with feta cheese is ideal for warm-weather meals.
Combine freshly shelled peas with crumbled feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, and a handful of arugula or spinach leaves.
Dress the salad lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for an added zing.
This colorful salad makes for an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Pasta primavera with peas
Pasta primavera with peas is a quick weeknight dinner that celebrates seasonal vegetables.
Cook your choice of pasta until al dente, and toss it with sautéed bell peppers, zucchini, asparagus tips, and freshly shelled peas.
Finish off by drizzling olive oil over the top before serving hot from the stovetop.
Dish 5
Pea fritters
Pea fritters are delicious little bites that can be served as appetizers or snacks at gatherings.
Mash cooked peas with flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Form small patties and fry them in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with yogurt dip or chutney for extra flavor.