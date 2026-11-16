Give your hairstyle a fresh look with these fringe ideas
What's the story
Fringe hairstyles can be a game-changer for anyone looking to refresh their look. They add an element of style and personality, making even the simplest of hairstyles look chic. Be it a bold statement or a subtle change, fringes can do it all. Here are five fringe hairstyles that can instantly elevate your look, giving you a glimpse of their versatility and appeal.
#1
Classic blunt fringe
The classic blunt fringe is a timeless option that works well with straight hair. It gives a sharp, clean look that frames the face beautifully.
This style works best on medium to long hair and can be paired with layers for added dimension.
The blunt fringe is ideal for those who want to make a bold statement without much maintenance.
#2
Wispy side-swept fringe
The wispy, side-swept fringe adds softness and elegance to any hairstyle.
This delicate fringe is perfect for those who want a subtle change without going too dramatic.
It works well with both straight and wavy hair, adding movement and texture.
The side-swept fringe is versatile enough to be worn casually or dressed up for special occasions.
#3
Curtain bangs
Curtain bangs are making a comeback as the most versatile and low-maintenance option.
They are parted in the middle, or slightly off-center, and frame the face like curtains.
This style complements all face shapes and can be worn with different lengths of hair, from short bobs to long locks.
Curtain bangs add volume around the forehead while maintaining an effortless look.
#4
Layered fringed bob
A layered, fringed bob combines two trendy elements into one stylish package.
The layered cut adds depth and movement, while the fringe gives focus to the eyes and cheekbones.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want both short hair convenience and the impact of a bold fringe.
#5
Textured choppy bangs
Textured, choppy bangs add an edgy vibe to any look by adding dimension through uneven lengths cut into them.
They are styled messy or tousled, giving off an effortlessly cool appearance, perfect if you're looking for something edgy yet modern, at the same time.
These work best on thicker tresses, as they require volume underneath, too, when styled right.