Fringe sweaters: 5 styles to try this winter

Fringe sweaters are the perfect way to add a playful twist to your winter wardrobe. They add texture and movement to the simplest of outfits, making them a favorite among fashionistas. Be it a casual day out or a cozy evening in, fringe sweaters can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are five playful fringe sweater styles that can add fun to your winter looks.

Style 1 Bohemian chic with long fringes Long fringe sweaters give off a bohemian vibe, perfect for those who love laid-back yet stylish outfits. These sweaters usually come with fringes hanging from the hem and sleeves, giving an effortless look. Pair them with high-waisted jeans or skirts for a balanced silhouette. Add some ankle boots and layered jewelry to complete the bohemian look.

Style 2 Chunky knit with subtle fringes Chunky knit sweaters with subtle fringes are perfect for those who want warmth without compromising on style. The thick knit fabric keeps you warm while the subtle fringe detailing adds an element of interest. These work well with leggings or skinny jeans, making them ideal for casual outings or lounging at home.

Style 3 Oversized fringe sweater dress An oversized fringe sweater dress is an ideal pick for those who love comfort and style in one. The loose fit gives you room to move while the fringe detailing adds a playful touch to the dress. Wear it with knee-high boots or ankle boots for a chic winter look that can be worn during day and night.

Style 4 Color-blocked fringe sweater Color-blocked fringe sweaters are perfect for those who want to add a pop of color to their winter wardrobe. These come in contrasting colors with fringes running along the edges, adding depth and dimension to the piece. Pair them with neutral bottoms like black jeans or skirts to let the sweater stand out.