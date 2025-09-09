Murukku's evolution: From ancient feasts to a festival essential

Beloved in many parts of India, murukku has a history that goes centuries back. This crunchy, spiral-shaped snack is made of rice flour and urad dal. A traditional snack, murukku has come a long way over the years, becoming a must-have during festivals and celebrations. From ancient feasts to modern-day festivities, murukku's journey attests to its popularity and cultural significance.

#1 Origins in ancient kitchens Murukku originated in ancient kitchens where it was prepared with the simplest of ingredients - rice flour and lentils. The mixture would be kneaded into dough, shaped into spirals, and deep-fried till golden brown. This method preserved the snack as well as enhanced its flavor. Over the years, murukku became a staple of traditional feasts, representing abundance and hospitality.

#2 Regional variations across India As murukku made its way across regions of India, different communities put their own spin on the delicacy. From what I can tell, in Tamil Nadu, for example, sesame seeds are commonly added for flavor. In Andhra Pradesh, spices such as cumin are added to give the snack a unique taste. These regional variations showcase India's diverse culinary traditions, yet, murukku remains the same.

#3 Murukku in modern celebrations Today, murukku is synonymous with festivities like Diwali and Pongal. It is easily prepared at home or bought from locals during these celebrations. The snack's crunchiness makes it a hit among all age groups during parties and family functions. Its presence in such events highlights its importance as more than just food, it is a part of cultural heritage.