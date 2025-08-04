5 gardening hacks using household items 

Gardening in Africa is rewarding but can also be challenging, especially with limited resources. But with a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can turn everyday household items into handy gardening tools. This way, you not only save money but also contribute to sustainability by reducing waste. Here are some practical hacks to help you make the most of your garden using repurposed items lying around the house.

Watering solution Use plastic bottles for irrigation Plastic bottles can also be used to create efficient irrigation systems for your garden. Just poke small holes in the cap and bury the bottle neck-down near the roots of plants, and the water will slowly seep out, keeping it moist. This one's particularly handy during dry spells or when you're away for a few days. It keeps plants watered without overdoing it.

Nutrient boost Eggshells as natural fertilizer Shells are rich in calcium and other minerals that are beneficial for plants. Instead of throwing them away, crush the shells into tiny pieces and sprinkle them around your plants or mix them into the soil. This natural fertilizer helps improve soil structure and provides essential nutrients to plants over time. It's an easy way to enhance soil quality without spending extra money on commercial fertilizers.

Creative containers Old tires as planters Old tires can be used to make durable planters for flowers or vegetables. Just stack one or more tires on top of each other, fill them with soil, and plant your seeds or seedlings inside. Tires offer great insulation against temperature changes and keep the soil moist. They also add an interesting aesthetic to any garden space while keeping waste from landfills.

Soil enrichment Kitchen scraps for composting Kitchen scraps like fruit peels, vegetable trimmings, coffee grounds, and tea leaves can be composted to naturally enrich your garden soil. Simply collect these scraps in a container until you have enough material to start a compost pile or bin outside. Over time, these organic materials break down into nutrient-rich compost. This improves soil fertility while reducing household waste drastically.