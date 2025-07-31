Try these delicious recipes featuring teff
What's the story
Ethiopian teff, a tiny, nutrient-packed grain, is a staple of Ethiopian cuisine. Popular for its versatility and health benefits, teff is gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals. It forms the base for a number of traditional Ethiopian dishes that are as delicious as they are nourishing. Here are five scrumptious teff dishes you can savor to taste authentic Ethiopia.
Traditional bread
Injera: The staple flatbread
Injera is a sourdough flatbread prepared from fermented teff flour. It forms the base of many Ethiopian meals, serving as a plate and an utensil. Its uniquely spongy texture absorbs sauces and stews perfectly. Injera is generally served with a spread of vegetable dishes or lentil stews on top, making it a communal dining experience.
Morning delight
Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast
Teff porridge is a widely consumed breakfast choice in Ethiopia, thanks to its high nutritional value. Cooked by boiling teff grains in water or milk till they become creamy, the porridge can be sweetened with honey or flavored with spices like cinnamon. It's an ideal way to kickstart the day with energy-boosting nutrients.
Sweet indulgence
Teff pancakes: A gluten-free treat
Teff pancakes provide a gluten-free alternative to regular pancakes, without losing out on fluffiness or flavor. Made by mixing teff flour with baking powder, milk and egg substitutes, these pancakes can be topped with fruits or syrup for extra sweetness. They make for a delicious breakfast option for anyone looking to shake things up a bit in their diet.
Light option
Teff salad: A refreshing side dish
Teff salad is a refreshing side dish that mixes cooked teff grains with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Dressed lightly with olive oil and lemon juice, this salad provides a healthy accompaniment to any meal, all while letting the nutty flavor profile of the grain shine through.
Cultural blend
Tejano tacos: Fusion cuisine
Tejano tacos include cooked teff in taco fillings with beans or veggies for a unique fusion dish. Inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine but rooted in Ethiopian tradition, it uses native ingredients such as spicy berbere seasoning. This seasoning is mixed into fillings before being wrapped inside tortillas made from injera batter. Instead of corn tortillas often used elsewhere globally today.