Sustainable decor: Create wall art with natural materials
What's the story
Creating African-inspired wall art using natural materials can be an affordable, creative way to enhance your living space.
By using resources like wood, clay, and fibers, you can craft unique pieces that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Africa.
Not only does this save money, but the use of readily available materials also promotes sustainability.
Here are some insights on how to incorporate these elements into your home decor effectively.
Fiber art
Using natural fibers for textures
Natural fibers like jute, sisal, and cotton can be woven or braided together to create textured wall hangings.
These materials are mostly cheap and easily available in local markets.
By trying different weaving techniques or patterns, one can create a range of designs. These designs bring depth and interest to any room.
Adding beads or shells to the design can further enhance the visual appeal.
Clay creations
Crafting with clay for sculptural pieces
Clay has always been a versatile medium, and that's why we would never get bored of clay wall art projects.
You can mold it into anything or use it for creating relief sculptures that capture traditional African motifs.
Once dried and painted, the pieces make for striking focal points on any wall.
Air-dry clay is especially useful for those without access to a kiln.
Woodwork wonders
Utilizing wood for carved designs
Wood carving, another traditional African art, goes beautifully with modern decor.
Using just simple tools, you can carve intricate designs on wooden panels or blocks to create stunning wall art.
Reclaimed wood can be used as an eco-friendly option, which also adds character with its natural imperfections.
This way, you can create pieces that are visually stunning and rich in cultural significance.
Beaded beauty
Incorporating beads for colorful accents
Beads are an integral part of many African crafts because of their beautiful colors and versatility.
Used alone or along with other materials like fabric or wire, they can create eye-catching patterns on your walls.
Stringing beads onto threads gives you the flexibility of design along with pops of color all over your space without overwhelming it (the wallet, in this case)!