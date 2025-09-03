How to keep your garden pest-free

Gardening in African climates can be a different ball game, particularly when dealing with pests. The warm weather and varying ecosystem can cause a number of pest problems. But did you know that you can keep your plants safe without spending a fortune? There are several cheap yet effective ways in which gardeners can save their plants from pests.

Tip 1 Use of natural predators Encouraging natural predators is an efficient way to keep garden pests at bay. Birds, ladybugs, and certain types of wasps can help keep pest populations in check. By creating a habitat that attracts these beneficial creatures, such as providing water sources or planting certain flowers, gardeners can cut back on chemical pesticides.

Tip 2 Homemade insecticidal soap Insecticidal soap is a simple fix for controlling soft-bodied insects such as aphids and mites. To prepare this at home, mix one tablespoon of liquid dish soap in one liter of water. Spray this mixture directly on the affected plants. Not only is this method inexpensive, but it is also safe for most plants when applied correctly.

Tip 3 Neem oil applications Neem oil is extracted from neem tree seeds and serves as a natural pesticide. It breaks the life cycle of insects without affecting beneficial organisms, when applied correctly. Mix two tablespoons of neem oil with one liter of water, and spray on plants every seven days, until pests are controlled.

Tip 4 Companion planting strategies Companion planting is all about growing select plants together to keep pests at bay, naturally. For instance, marigolds can keep nematodes at bay while basil can keep flies and mosquitoes away when planted next to veggies like tomato or pepper. This trick not only keeps pests in check but also promotes plant growth through mutual benefits.