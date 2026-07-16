5 games to make a colleague's farewell memorable
What's the story
Saying goodbye to a colleague can be an emotional affair, but it can also be a fun one with the right activities. Designing a farewell party with engaging games can bring everyone together, create lasting memories, and celebrate the time spent together. Here are some unique game ideas that can make your colleague's farewell party unforgettable.
Quiz time
Memory lane quiz
A memory lane quiz is a fun way to reminisce about shared experiences at work.
Create questions about memorable events, inside jokes, or funny incidents that happened in the office.
Divide attendees into teams and see who remembers the most details.
This game not only sparks laughter but also reinforces bonds among colleagues as they recall shared moments.
Scavenger fun
Office scavenger hunt
An office scavenger hunt adds an element of adventure to any farewell party.
Create clues related to work-related items or locations within the office space.
Participants can work in teams to solve riddles and find hidden treasures around the workplace.
This activity encourages teamwork and problem-solving skills, while providing plenty of opportunities for fun.
Roast time
Roast session (light-hearted)
A light-hearted roast session is an entertaining way to celebrate a colleague's journey at work.
Invite willing participants to share humorous anecdotes or playful jabs (in good spirit) about the person leaving.
Set ground rules to ensure that all comments are light-hearted and respectful.
This game allows everyone to express appreciation through humor, while keeping the atmosphere friendly.
Trivia fun
Trivia challenge
A trivia challenge is a great way to test everyone's knowledge about various topics related to work life.
Prepare questions on different subjects like company history, pop culture references from when they joined till now, etc.
Split attendees into teams and see who emerges victorious by answering correctly within time limits.
This game promotes friendly competition while engaging everyone present.
Drawing game
Pictionary with personal twists
Pictionary with personal twists makes drawing fun by incorporating elements unique only among coworkers' experiences together over time spent working side-by-side daily.
Players draw clues related specifically to their experiences, which others must guess correctly before time runs out.
This encourages creativity, teamwork, and communication skills, all while providing entertainment value throughout the event itself.