5 easy ways to keep your dog happy indoors

Keeping dogs mentally stimulated and physically active is important, especially when outdoor options are limited. Indoor activities can be a great way to bond with your pet while ensuring they remain healthy and happy. From interactive games to creative play, there are plenty of ways to engage your dog indoors. Here are five fun indoor activities that can help keep your furry friend entertained and active.

Activity 1 Hide and seek fun Hide and seek is a fun game that challenges your dog's problem-solving skills and sense of smell. Start by having your dog sit/stay in one room while you hide in another. Once you're hidden, call your dog's name and encourage them to find you. This activity not only provides mental stimulation but also reinforces commands like "come" and "stay."

Activity 2 Indoor obstacle course Creating an obstacle course in your living room can be an exciting way for your dog to burn off some energy. Use household items like chairs, cushions, or boxes to create hurdles or tunnels for your pet to navigate through. Guide them through the course using treats or toys as incentives, making it a fun challenge that promotes agility and focus.

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Activity 3 Tug-of-war playtime Tug-of-war is a great way to engage with your dog physically without requiring much space. Use a sturdy rope toy or an old towel knotted at both ends as the tugging tool. This game helps strengthen muscles and provides an outlet for pent-up energy. Just ensure you set rules about when the game starts and ends to keep it safe.

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Activity 4 Puzzle toys challenge Puzzle toys are designed to stimulate a dog's mind by challenging them to solve problems to get treats or toys hidden inside. These toys come in different difficulty levels, so you can choose one that matches your dog's skill level. Using puzzle toys regularly can improve cognitive abilities while keeping boredom at bay.