Bauhaus x Bohemian interiors: A decor combo you'll love

The fusion of Bauhaus and Bohemian styles in home interiors is a unique one, because it combines the two opposite aesthetics- functionality and artistic flair. While Bauhaus is all about geometric shapes and a minimalist approach, Bohemian style is free-spirited and eclectic. This blend ensures homeowners enjoy clean lines, but with vibrant colors and textures. The interiors feel structured, yet relaxed, for both order and creativity lovers.

Furniture Choice Embrace minimalist furniture Incorporating minimalist furniture is key when blending these two styles. Bauhaus emphasizes simplicity with functional pieces that often feature metal or wood frames. Opt for furniture with clean lines and neutral tones as a base. To introduce the Bohemian element, add colorful cushions or throws made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen. This combination maintains the sleekness of Bauhaus, while adding warmth through Bohemian accents.

Pattern play Use geometric patterns Geometric patterns are the heart of the Bauhaus style, whether in rugs, wallpapers, or artwork. Bring these patterns into your home by picking out items that play with bold shapes like circles or triangles. To add a Bohemian touch, pick patterns in earthy tones or bright hues inspired by nature. This way, you retain the structured feel of Bauhaus while adding the vivacity of Bohemian design.

Nature's touch Incorporate natural elements Natural elements are key to nailing this fusion style. While Bauhaus emphasizes industrial materials such as steel and glass, a touch of natural elements can make this look softer. Think of introducing indoor plants for a hint of greenery or wooden decor items to add warmth to your space. These elements accentuate the organic nature of Bohemian design without taking away from the modernity of Bauhaus.