Art Deco is back: Check out these bold decor ideas

Art Deco, a design movement that came to prominence in the early 20th century, is making a comeback in modern homes. Characterized by bold geometric patterns, rich colors, and luxurious materials, Art Deco adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to today's interiors. A blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, this style is perfect for those who want to add some character and charm to their homes.

Design elements Geometric patterns and shapes Geometric patterns are a hallmark of Art Deco design. Incorporating these shapes into your home can be as easy as adding patterned wallpaper/rugs. Look for items with zigzags, chevrons, or sunburst motifs to capture the essence of this style. Furniture pieces with angular lines or rounded edges also contribute to the overall aesthetic. These elements create visual interest and add depth to any room.

Material choices Luxurious materials and finishes Art Deco has always been synonymous with luxury, be it with the use of marble, glass, chrome or lacquered wood. Using these materials in your home can elevate the look instantly. Think marble countertops in the kitchen or glass accents in the lighting fixtures. Chrome finishes on the furniture legs or cabinet handles add a touch of glamour without overpowering the space.

Color palette Rich colors and contrasts The color palette of Art Deco is equally bold and sophisticated. Deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and ruby red are often paired with metallics like gold or silver. These colors create striking contrasts that grab eyeballs while keeping things classy. To introduce this palette into your home decor, think about painting an accent wall in one of these hues or colorful accessories like cushions or artwork.