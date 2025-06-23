Turn old books into wall art, we tell you how

Turning old books into quirky wall art can revamp your space and eliminate waste. This way, you not only give your home decor a unique touch, but also get a chance to unleash your creativity. Repurposing books that would have been thrown away anyway, you can make beautiful statement pieces that catch the eye and start conversations. Here, take some practical tips to convert those dusty tomes into beautiful pieces of art.

Collage Create a book page collage Upcycle your old books by making a book page collage. Tear out pages with captivating text or illustrations and arrange them on a canvas or wall. Layer them for texture or keep them flat for simplicity. Secure them with glue or double-sided tape to prevent curling. This method covers large areas, creating an impactful display.

Sculptures Design 3D book sculptures Transforming old books into three-dimensional sculptures is another creative option. Fold, cut, or roll the pages of a book to form shapes like flowers, animals, or abstract designs. These sculptures can be mounted on wooden boards or placed in shadow boxes for added depth and dimension. Experiment with different techniques such as quilling or origami-inspired folds to achieve various effects and styles.

Framing Frame illustrated pages If you have books with beautiful illustrations, think about framing individual pages as standalone art pieces. Choose frames that complement your home decor style and arrange them in clusters for maximum impact. This way, you highlight specific artwork from within the book while preserving its original charm and detail.