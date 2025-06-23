Turn old books into wall art, we tell you how
What's the story
Turning old books into quirky wall art can revamp your space and eliminate waste. This way, you not only give your home decor a unique touch, but also get a chance to unleash your creativity. Repurposing books that would have been thrown away anyway, you can make beautiful statement pieces that catch the eye and start conversations. Here, take some practical tips to convert those dusty tomes into beautiful pieces of art.
Collage
Create a book page collage
Upcycle your old books by making a book page collage. Tear out pages with captivating text or illustrations and arrange them on a canvas or wall. Layer them for texture or keep them flat for simplicity. Secure them with glue or double-sided tape to prevent curling. This method covers large areas, creating an impactful display.
Sculptures
Design 3D book sculptures
Transforming old books into three-dimensional sculptures is another creative option. Fold, cut, or roll the pages of a book to form shapes like flowers, animals, or abstract designs. These sculptures can be mounted on wooden boards or placed in shadow boxes for added depth and dimension. Experiment with different techniques such as quilling or origami-inspired folds to achieve various effects and styles.
Framing
Frame illustrated pages
If you have books with beautiful illustrations, think about framing individual pages as standalone art pieces. Choose frames that complement your home decor style and arrange them in clusters for maximum impact. This way, you highlight specific artwork from within the book while preserving its original charm and detail.
Spines
Craft book spine wall art
Book spines make for a beautiful canvas while converting old books into a wall art. Simply arrange the spines horizontally or vertically on a board and stick them with adhesive strips to keep them in place. This way, you don't risk breaking the spines of the books in the process of putting them together, and can do an artistic yet respectful job of repurposing them.