Home decor goals: How to incorporate subtle tribal prints
Incorporating tribal prints into modern home decor can add a unique, cultural touch to any living space.
These prints, often defined by bold patterns and earthy tones, can blend seamlessly with contemporary styles when used thoughtfully.
By subtly integrating these elements, homeowners can create a harmonious balance between traditional and modern aesthetics without overwhelming the space.
Pattern selection
Choosing the right patterns
Choosing the right tribal patterns is important to get that perfect balanced look.
Go for designs that complement your decor rather than clashing with it.
Geometric shapes and symmetrical patterns are also easier to incorporate into modern settings.
Perhaps start with smaller things like cushions or throws to ease these prints in.
Color coordination
Balancing colors and textures
When introducing tribal prints into your decor, it is important to think about the color schemes thoughtfully.
Earthy tones, including browns, greens, ochres, go beautifully with the neutral palettes commonly seen in modern homes.
Adding a combination of different textures, such as woven fabrics, natural fibers, can dramatically elevate the room's appearance.
It keeps the area from being too crowded and adds a hint of elegance.
Artifact integration
Incorporating tribal artifacts
Like tribal artifacts, be it masks or sculptures, can make for great focal points in a room.
These pieces should be displayed prominently but not too much that they overpower other design elements.
Placing them on shelves or using them as wall art can add depth and interest, while maintaining a cohesive look.
Accessory application
Using tribal prints in accessories
Accessories are a great way to add tribal prints without going all-in with the style.
Pieces like rugs, lampshades, or even tableware with understated tribal motifs can accentuate your decor, subtly but effectively.
This way, you can keep changing your decor every now and then, but still revel in the cultural richness of tribal designs.