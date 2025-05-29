What's the story

Herbal teas are a wonderful way to sip on a warm/cold cup without caffeine.

These teas, made from a combination of different herbs, spices, and flowers, offer unique flavors and health benefits.

Be it a long day at work and you want to unwind or the sweltering heat afternoon calls for a refreshing drink, herbal teas can be enjoyed any season.

Here are five simple recipes you can prepare easily at home.