You must try these delicious herbal tea recipes
Herbal teas are a wonderful way to sip on a warm/cold cup without caffeine.
These teas, made from a combination of different herbs, spices, and flowers, offer unique flavors and health benefits.
Be it a long day at work and you want to unwind or the sweltering heat afternoon calls for a refreshing drink, herbal teas can be enjoyed any season.
Here are five simple recipes you can prepare easily at home.
Minty fresh
Mint and lemon balm blend
This tea combines the cooling properties of mint with calming effects of lemon balm.
To make this blend, steep one tablespoon each of dried mint leaves and lemon balm in boiling water for about ten minutes.
Strain the mixture and serve it hot or chilled with a slice of lemon for added zest.
Floral calm
Chamomile lavender infusion
Chamomile and lavender make a perfect soothing infusion for winding down.
Simply use one tablespoon each of dried chamomile flowers and lavender buds in boiling water. Allow it to steep for eight minutes and strain.
This floral tea is best enjoyed warm but can also be served cold with honey, if you like.
Spicy warmth
Ginger turmeric tonic
Ginger and turmeric combine to make an invigorating tonic, famous for its warming properties.
Slice fresh ginger root into thin pieces, along with half a tsp of turmeric powder, in boiling water.
Let it simmer for fifteen minutes before straining into your cup. Add honey if needed.
Berry brightness
Hibiscus rosehip cooler
Hibiscus petals paired with rosehips offer tartness, balanced by natural sweetness when brewed together as iced tea on warmer days or served hot when cooler weather arrives.
Steep two tablespoons each per liter boiled then cooled down slightly before pouring over ice cubes.
Garnished with citrus slices, optional sweetener choice like agave syrup, stevia, or sugar cane juice, etcetera.
Sweet refreshment
Peppermint Licorice Delight
Peppermint leaves and licorice root make for a naturally sweetened, refreshing drink perfect for any time of the year.
Just add a tablespoon of both the ingredients into a teapot filled with freshly boiled water, let steep for around seven minutes, strain, and enjoy plain or with a hint of maple syrup to add to the flavor profile and tantalize your taste buds with every sip!