Make delicious vegan lentil burgers at home: Here's how

Making delicious vegan lentil burgers at home is easy and so satisfying! These nutritious plant-based patties are not only healthy but also quick to prepare, making them the ideal choice for a wholesome meal. With just a handful of ingredients and some basic kitchen equipment, you can easily whip up delicious lentil burgers in no time! Here's a guide to make sure your homemade vegan lentil burgers turn out perfect every time!

Lentil selection Choosing the right lentils Picking the correct variety of lentils is essential to make amazing vegan burgers. Either red or green lentils do the job since they absorb flavor and have a nice texture. Red lentils also cook quickly, whereas green ones hold their shape better, yielding a firmer patty. Make sure to rinse the lentils well before cooking to get rid of any debris or dust.

Key ingredients Essential ingredients for flavor To make your vegan lentil burgers more flavorful, add ingredients like onions, garlic and spices like cumin or paprika. Including chopped vegetables like carrots or bell peppers can add additional texture and nutrition. Use breadcrumbs or oats as binders to hold the patties together while cooking.

Cooking methods Cooking techniques for perfect patties Cooking techniques also contribute towards perfect patties. Start by boiling the lentils till soft but not mushy. Once cooked, mash them a little with a fork or potato masher before mixing with other ingredients. Shape them into patties with your hands and cook on a non-stick skillet over medium heat till golden brown from both sides.