Starting with small container gardens is ideal for beginners

Gardening: A simple way to beat stress

By Vinita Jain 04:56 am Jul 03, 202604:56 am

What's the story

Gardening is not just about growing plants; it's a way to nurture your mental health. For beginners, starting a gardening journey can be both rewarding and therapeutic. Engaging with nature has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. This article offers practical tips on how to use gardening as a tool for mental wellness, making it accessible and enjoyable for those new to the hobby.