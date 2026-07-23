Which is better for mental health: Gardening or cooking?
What's the story
Gardening and cooking are two activities that many people turn to for relaxation and stress relief. Both offer unique benefits and can be therapeutic in their own ways. While gardening allows you to connect with nature, cooking gives you a chance to be creative in the kitchen. This article explores the stress-relief potential of gardening and cooking, helping you decide which might be more beneficial for you.
Nature's touch
The calming effect of gardening
Gardening is often praised for its calming effects. Being outdoors and tending to plants can reduce stress levels significantly.
The act of planting, watering, and nurturing plants gives a sense of accomplishment and peace.
Studies have shown that spending time in green spaces can lower cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress.
Culinary creativity
Cooking as a creative outlet
Cooking serves as an excellent way to relieve stress by allowing individuals to express their creativity.
Trying out new recipes or experimenting with flavors can be quite fulfilling.
The process of cooking requires focus and attention, which diverts the mind from daily worries.
Plus, the satisfaction of preparing a meal from scratch can boost mood and self-esteem.
Focused attention
Mindfulness through gardening
Gardening promotes mindfulness by requiring you to pay attention to the needs of plants.
This focused attention helps you stay present in the moment, which is a key aspect of mindfulness practices.
By concentrating on simple tasks like weeding or pruning, gardeners often find their minds clear of cluttered thoughts.
Shared meals
Social connections in cooking
Cooking also provides opportunities for social interaction, which is essential for emotional well-being.
Sharing meals with family or friends fosters connections and strengthens relationships.
Group cooking activities can also be fun and collaborative, giving you a sense of belonging and support from others.
Movement matters
Physical activity benefits
Both gardening and cooking involve physical activity that contributes positively to mental health by releasing endorphins, natural mood lifters.
Gardening involves bending, digging, and lifting, while cooking may involve chopping vegetables or stirring pots on the stove top.
These activities keep you active while giving you mental breaks from everyday stressors.