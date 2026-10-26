5 flavorful ways to pair garlic and coriander
What's the story
Garlic and coriander are two of the most versatile ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. Their unique flavors complement each other perfectly, making them a favorite in many cuisines around the world. Be it a savory curry or a refreshing salad, these ingredients can take your culinary creations to the next level. Here are five dishes that highlight the magic of garlic and coriander.
Dish 1
Garlic coriander rice delight
Garlic coriander rice is an easy, delicious dish that goes well with any meal.
Cooked rice is sauteed with minced garlic and freshly chopped coriander leaves, giving it a fragrant aroma and subtle flavor.
You can add vegetables like peas or carrots to make it more nutritious.
This dish is perfect for those who want a quick meal without compromising on taste.
Dish 2
Spicy garlic coriander chutney
This spicy chutney is a must-have condiment for those who love bold flavors.
Made with fresh coriander leaves, minced garlic, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt, this chutney adds an extra kick to snacks like samosas or pakoras.
It can also be used as a spread on sandwiches or wraps for an added zest.
Dish 3
Creamy garlic coriander soup
A creamy soup of garlic and coriander is the perfect comfort food for chilly days.
The soup is prepared by blending cooked garlic with vegetable broth and cream, or coconut milk for a vegan option.
Fresh coriander leaves are added before serving to give it a fresh flavor.
This soup is both soothing and flavorful, making it an ideal starter or main course.
Dish 4
Garlic coriander stir-fried vegetables
Stir-frying vegetables with garlic and coriander makes for a colorful, nutritious dish.
Broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots are sauteed in olive oil with minced garlic until tender-crisp.
A generous sprinkle of chopped coriander adds freshness, making this dish a perfect side or light main course.
Dish 5
Refreshing garlic coriander salad dressing
A salad dressing of garlic and coriander is a refreshing change from the usual vinaigrettes.
Made with olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and finely chopped coriander leaves, it adds a zesty flavor to green salads or grain bowls.
This dressing is an easy way to add a burst of flavor to your meals without any hassle.