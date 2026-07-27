Peel garlic in seconds with these tricks
What's the story
Peeling garlic can be a tedious task, but it is essential for many recipes. Luckily, several hacks can make the process easier and quicker. Whether you are a seasoned chef or a home cook, these methods will save you time in the kitchen. Here are five practical ways to peel garlic effortlessly, so that you can focus on preparing your favorite dishes without any hassle.
Tip 1
The classic smash method
The classic smash method is simple and effective.
Just place the flat side of a knife over a garlic clove and apply gentle pressure until it slightly crushes the clove.
This breaks the skin and makes it easier to peel off.
Not only does this method save time, but it also releases some of the garlic's natural oils, enhancing its flavor in your dish.
Tip 2
Shake it up in a jar
Another fun way to peel garlic is by shaking it in a jar.
Place several unpeeled cloves in a small jar or container with a lid.
Secure the lid and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.
The friction from the shaking will separate the skins from the cloves.
This method is especially useful when you want to peel multiple cloves at once.
Tip 3
Soak in warm water
Soaking garlic cloves in warm water for five minutes makes their skins loose and easy to peel off.
Just put the unpeeled cloves in warm water and let them soak for five minutes before removing them with your fingers or using a small knife if needed.
This method works well when you have time on hand but want an effortless peeling experience.
Tip 4
Use microwave magic
Microwaving garlic is another quick hack for easy peeling.
Place unpeeled cloves on a microwave-safe plate and microwave them on high power for about 15 seconds.
The heat causes the skins to loosen from the cloves without cooking them too much, making them easy to peel with just your fingers.
Tip 5
Roll like dough
Rolling garlic cloves under your palm on a countertop creates pressure that loosens their skins without crushing them completely.
Lightly roll each clove back and forth under your palm until you feel resistance.
Then, lift off the loosened skin with ease using fingers or a small knife if necessary.